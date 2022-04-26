Barcelona confirm that Ronald Araujo has renewed his contract until 2026

Barcelona have renewed Ronald Araujo’s contract until 2026.

La Blaugrana announced the news on Tuesday afternoon in a club statement that revealed the Uruguayan centre-back’s release clause has been set at €1bn.

Araujo will be presented to the media on Friday afternoon.

The news is a boost for Barcelona. Araujo broke into the first team at Camp Nou at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and quickly became a key player in their defence.

This season he’s become even more important and it quickly became apparent that the Catalan club were going to need to give him terms that matched his influence; until now he was one of the lowest-paid players in the first team.

There was interest from the Premier League in his services and for a period it appeared like a departure could be on the cards.

But the deal has been done and Araujo’s future is at Camp Nou.