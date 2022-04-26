Atletico Madrid welcome back Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez from injury

Atletico Madrid have welcome back two important players.

Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez returning to training with the group on Tuesday morning according to Diario AS.

Diego Simeone had hinted that the pair were close to making a return from injury before Los Colchoneros’ clash with Granada and hopes to be able to have them at his disposal next game.

That’s against Athletic Club at San Mames on Saturday evening, the first of five finals Atletico have to play to ensure they secure a top four finish in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League.

Herrera picked up his injury on April first with Gimenez earning his just two days later against Deportivo Alaves.

As a result, both missed the second leg of Atletico’s Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

Their return is timely, too, given that Stefan Savic will be missing Saturday’s trip to Bilbao through suspension.