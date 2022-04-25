Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona to bring in six or seven players this summer transfer window

Barcelona are going to be busy this summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who assert that Xavi Hernandez wants to build a competitive squad with two players per position.

And so it’s expected that La Blaugrana will recruit between six and seven new players during the summer transfer window.

Neto is expected to leave so Barcelona will either bring Inaki Pena back from his loan at Galatasaray or bring in an outsider to compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona currently have six centre-backs: Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza. The first three will be kept and the other three will be moved on. At least one new centre-back will arrive; it’s expected to be Andreas Christensen, who’ll join on a free from Chelsea.

Full-back is another position Xavi wants to strengthen. Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to come in at right-back while Javi Galan, Alex Telles, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Moreno are being considered as back-up to Jordi Alba.

In centre-midfield it’s understood that Xavi wants six players and he already has them; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie, who’ll arrive on a free transfer from Milan in a deal that’s already closed.

Two forwards are expected to arrive. One is Raphinha of Leeds United, although that deal is proving more difficult than had been anticipated. The other is thought to be Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski; he’ll cost in the region of €40m.

There’s also several other unanswered questions, however.

To bring in the players they want some of the current squad will have to depart. Dani Alves, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore’s contracts are ending and it’s unclear as to whether they’ll stay. Others will be sold.