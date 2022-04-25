Soon-to-be free agent Antonio Rudiger agrees four-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Antonio Rudiger.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

He claims the Chelsea centre-back, out of contract at the end of this season, is heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The contract is yet to be signed but the move is proceeding; it’s only a matter of the fine details being worked out. It’s understood that the German international has agreed a four-year deal.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed Rudiger would be leaving the club in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, born in Berlin, joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017. Since then he’s made 196 appearances for the London club and was part of the team that won the 2021 Champions League.

He’s also earned 50 caps for the German national team.

Barcelona had also been linked with a move for the defender but it seems it’s the Spanish capital where he’s going to end up.

He was there recently, of course.

He was part of the Chelsea side that were knocked out of the Champions League by Madrid earlier this month.