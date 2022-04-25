Sergio Canales sends defiant message as Real Betis prepare for Champions League push

Sergio Canales isn’t done just yet.

The Cantabrian playmaker would have been forgiven for resting on his laurels after leading Real Betis to their first trophy since 2005 this past weekend.

Los Verdiblancos beat Valencia on penalties in the final of the Copa del Rey at La Cartuja in Seville late on Saturday night.

It was a result that sparked wild celebrations into the night and well into the following day in the Andalusian capital. Despite their lack of success Betis are a huge club with a passionate support.

But on Monday afternoon Canales revealed he’s already refocused. His eyes are on the prize; chiefly a place in the top four of La Liga that would qualify Betis for the Champions League.

“Two unforgettable days,” Canales wrote on Instagram.

“I’m eternally grateful for the affection you’ve shown me. It’s time to continue, with enthusiasm and ambition. We’ve five finals ahead. Let’s go after them together.”

Betis are fifth at the time of writing, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Sevilla are and Barcelona are six points clear in third and second respectively.

So while they’re an outside bet to gatecrash that top four they do have a chance. They’ll be playing with complete freedom having already secured a place in next season’s Europa League.

Getafe, Barcelona, Valencia, Granada and Real Madrid stand in their way. Five finals, as Canales put it. A free hit for Betis.