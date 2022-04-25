Remembering former Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova eight years on from his tragic death

Tito Vilanova passed away eight years ago today.

The former Barcelona coach endured a long battle with cancer become succumbing to the inevitable on April 24th, 2014.

Born in Bellcaire d’Emporda in Catalonia, Vilanova came through the youth system at Barcelona but failed to make it to the first team despite featuring for both Barcelona C and Barcelona B.

He spent the rest of his career with Figueres, Celta Vigo, Badajoz, Mallorca, Lleida and Elche before retiring with Gramenet in 2001.

He went into coaching the following year, beginning in Barcelona’s youth system before spells with Palafrugell, Figueres and Terrassa. He returned to Barcelona when Pep Guardiola was appointed coach of Barcelona B in the summer of 2007.

He remained Guardiola’s right-hand man throughout the glory years before succeeding him in charge of the first team in 2012. He’s the only Barcelona coach to win La Liga with 100 points, a feat achieved through surgery and chemotherapy.