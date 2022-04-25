Real Madrid close deal to sign highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Ferran Quetglas

Real Madrid have closed a deal for Ferran Quetglas.

That’s according to Marca.

They report that the Spanish club have finalised a deal that’s been in the works since the end of March.

Quetglas, still just 16, is a goalkeeper who plays for Mallorca and will become a free agent at the end of this season. He’s already featured in four first-team squads for Mallorca.

Quetglas is understood to be a modern goalkeeper with superb reflexes and ability on the ball. He’s signed a two-year deal.

Madrid have followed him since he was a child and have big plans for him. Despite his age he’ll immediately be a part of Castilla and they hope he can one day replace Thibaut Courtois.

The youngster from the Balearic Islands already has international experience, too. He’s been capped with La Roja’s U17 team and will travel to the European Championship in Israel this summer.