Newcastle United want to sign Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi this summer

Newcastle United want to sign Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Jacque Talbot as carried by Football Transfers, via Caught Offside.

The Premier League outfit signed Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa during the January transfer window and despite his stellar performances they’re still considering a move for Lodi.

Both names feature on a list of left-backs of interest to them.

Lodi has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side ever since they brought in Reinildo Mandava in January. The Mozambican has freed up his fellow Lusophone to attack with more freedom.

The 24-year-old Brazilian joined Atletico from Athletico Paranaense in the summer of 2019 and has made 115 appearances for them.

He was part of the team that won La Liga in 2020/21.

He’s also earned 15 caps for the Brazilian national team.

Newcastle have already fished in Atletico’s waters this year; they signed Kieran Trippier from the Spanish champions in January.