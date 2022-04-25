Gonzalo Higuain reveals Luis Suarez will find MLS life tough should he join from Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has five games left with Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Diario AS, who assert that the Uruguayan centre-forward will leave for pastures new when his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires at the end of this season.

Suarez joined Atletico from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 and scored 21 goals in his first season to help Atletico win La Liga. He signed a two-year deal when he joined and it’s about to end.

The United States looks to be a likely destination for the veteran.

David Beckham’s Internacional Miami are interested in his services but Gonzalo Higuain, currently playing for the Florida club, has asserted MLS life isn’t as easy as it looks.

The Argentine was speaking on Twitch.

“I thought I’d come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth but instead it’s tough,” he said. “It’s a tough league. I’ve learned that MLS is similar to Italy. It’s easier to do well in Spain and England but if you don’t know the league in Italy, you suffer.”

Higuain, 34, came through the youth system at River Plate and began his career with the Buenos Aires club. He joined Real Madrid from them and spent five years in the Spanish capital.

His career has also seen him represent Napoli, Juventus, Milan and Chelsea. He joined Internacional Miami in 2020. An Argentine international, Higuain has earned 75 caps for La Albiceleste.