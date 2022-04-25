Gabriel Jesus refuses to rule out summer transfer amid Arsenal and Barcelona links

Gabriel Jesus’ future is up in the air.

The Manchester City striker’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 but he’s been strongly linked with a move at the end of this season. Arsenal and Barcelona have been connected with him.

City are keen to bring in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this season so it would make sense for them to sell Jesus.

And given the lack of game-time the player himself is enjoying at the Etihad Stadium it makes sense for him to seek pastures new.

And speaking to The Guardian in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian didn’t exactly shoot down the idea.

“This isn’t the time to talk about my future,” he said.

“You expected me to say that, but it’s the truth. Now is the best time of the season. I want to enjoy myself, stay focused on my team alongside my teammates and fight for the Premier League.

“I’ve won it three times with my teammates and I know what it feels like. I want to have that feeling again.

“And then, of course, we also have a tough game on Tuesday against [Real] Madrid. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Jesus was speaking after scoring four of City’s five goals in a thrashing of Watford at the weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side play Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jesus, 25, joined City from Palmeiras in 2017. He’s since gone on to score 93 goals for the club in 230 appearances and earn 54 caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring 18 goals.