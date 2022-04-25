Frenkie de Jong unhappy to be taken off during Barcelona’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Alvaro Garcia Rivera’s seventh minute goal proved to be decisive to hand the visitors from the capital three invaluable points.

It was a tough night for La Blaugrana amid a poor run of form.

Barcelona have now suffered three defeats out of four, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt, Cadiz and Rayo and only narrowly beating Real Sociedad. It’s put a dampener on what’s been an impressive beginning to Xavi Hernandez’s reign at Camp Nou.

And that wasn’t the only negative headline to emerge from Sunday according to Mundo Deportivo.

Frenkie de Jong started the game but was taken off by Xavi in the 60th minute. The Dutchman left the pitch angry, throwing his shin-pads away and going directly to the dressing room.

He later returned to the bench to watch the rest of the match, but throwing such a strop wasn’t looked upon kindly by many.

De Jong had started beside Sergio Busquets and Gavi in a midfield three but failed to impose himself on the contest. Nico Gonzalez was the man chosen to replace him.