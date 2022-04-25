David Alaba and Casemiro serious doubts to face Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid face Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

It’s the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and it will take place at the Etihad Stadium. It should be a classic.

But Los Blancos won’t be travelling with a clean bill of health.

David Alaba and Casemiro are serious doubts for the game after struggling through Madrid’s latest training session at Valdebebas.

That’s according to Marca.

Both are, however, in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the game. They’ll train at the Etihad on Monday afternoon and hope to pass the last-minute fitness test they need to be able to start.

The good news for Madrid, however, was that Ferland Mendy completed the session without issues. He’ll be ready to start.

Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard didn’t train and won’t be part of the squad to take on Pep Guardiola’s side on Tuesday.

The full squad is below.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes.