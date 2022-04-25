Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid will have to ‘suffer’ against Manchester City

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready for the long haul in their Champions League semi final against Manchester City.

Los Blancos head to Manchester for their last four first leg tie tomorrow night as they aim for a first final appearance since 2018.

However, despite being on the brink of securing a La Liga title this month, Ancelotti’s side face a different challenge in Europe in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti’s experienced charges rolled back the years in their previous, wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, but Pep Guardiola’s hosts present a major stumbling block for them.

“If you don’t have a compact team, you’re going to suffer (against City),” as per reports from Marca.

“Tomorrow, the defensive aspect will play an important role in the match.

“There will be times when City will have the ball. It’s very simple, if they have it, you can’t stand and look at them, you have to defend and recover.”

Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano has essentially handed Ancelotti the title earlier than expected and he needs just one point to clinch his first Spanish league title.

If his team avoid defeat at home to Espanyol this weekend, they will be confirmed as champions before the second leg in Madrid, on May 4.