Barcelona lose Sergino Dest for the rest of the season through injury

Barcelona have received more bad news.

Their defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening has cost them more than three points according to Diario Sport; it’s also cost them Sergino Dest for the rest of the season.

The American started the game but came off for Clement Lenglet at the beginning of the second half due to an injury in his thigh.

This comes just after he recovered from a different injury suffered during Barcelona’s Europa League tie with Galatasaray. Injuries have disrupted his continuity and affecting his development.

It’s thought he’ll be out of action for between four and six weeks.

La Blaugrana are currently second in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid and level on points with third-placed Sevilla. Atletico Madrid are two points behind, Real Betis six.

Barcelona have five games left this season.

They host Mallorca, travel to Betis, host Celta Vigo, then travel to Getafe. They close out the campaign at home to Villarreal.