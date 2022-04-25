Achraf Hakimi’s Paris Saint-Germain future uncertain amid tension with South American clique

Achraf Hakimi left Internazionale a year ago.

The Moroccan joined Paris Saint-Germain for an initial €60m but, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he’s not been missed.

They assert that Denzel Dumfries has served as an upgrade.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that Dumfries – Hakimi’s replacement at San Siro – cost Internazionale just €15m. That’s a pretty handsome profit of €45m for the Italian side.

Dumfries has so far contributed five goals and five assists in Serie A this term compared to Hakimi’s tally of three and six in Ligue 1.

And Hakimi’s future isn’t all that clear.

His contract at the Parc des Princes will run until 2026 but RMC Sport have questioned his continuity in Paris.

He apparently doesn’t enjoy a good relationship with the South American clique that run the dressing room at PSG.

Hakimi is also very good friends with Kylian Mbappe, who’s expected to leave for Real Madrid this summer.

Hakimi, of course, came through the youth system at Madrid.