(WATCH) Alvaro Garcia puts Rayo Vallecano into shock lead at Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano have stormed into a shock 1-0 lead away at Barcelona in Sunday night La Liga action.

La Blaugrana are finally completing their long standing league game in hand tonight, with the Spanish top-flight on a break this weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final.

However, despite Xavi’s side looking to keep up their faint title pressure on arch rivals Real Madrid in the end of season run-in, they have made a disastrous start at the Camp Nou.

The visitors have struggled for positive results in recent weeks, but they conjured up a moment of magic after just seven minutes, as Isi Palazon’s brilliant through ball was gathered in and fired home by Alvaro Garcia.

Rayo Vallecano get the opener vs. Barcelona 😳 pic.twitter.com/ciOmhnK8nQ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 24, 2022

🤩 That feeling when you give your side the lead in the Camp Nou, enter Álvaro García… 📺 See if @FCBarcelona can comeback against @RayoVallecano on #LaLigaTV!#LaLigaFanCam pic.twitter.com/ZfNJXcAEi5 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 24, 2022

If Barcelona lose tonight, Los Blancos will edge another step closer to sealing the league title, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side only needing a single point, if Xavi loses out to Rayo.

