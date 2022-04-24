Barcelona shocked by Rayo Vallecano as Real Madrid stand on La Liga title brink

Rayo Vallecano secured a shock 1-0 win at Barcelona in Sunday night La Liga action to effectively hand Real Madrid the title.

La Blaugrana completed their long standing game in hand at the Camp Nou, with the Spanish top-flight on a break this weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final.

However, despite Xavi looking to keep up their faint title hopes, they have now ended any chance of hauling back their El Clasico rivals in the final weeks of the season.

Alvaro Garcia’s early goal proved to be the decider for Rayo despite Barcelona launching a fierce second half fightback.

Teenage star Gavi saw an effort come back off the post before the break, before substitute Adama Traore missed a huge chance, and Ousmane Dembele’s strike was cleared off the line, during 14 minutes of added time at the end.

Real Madrid now need just a point from their remaining five games of the campaign, starting at home to Espanyol next weekend, with Barcelona hosting Mallorca.