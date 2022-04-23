Xavi Hernandez sincere on where Barcelona need to improve

Barcelona escaped Anoeta with a 1-0 victory on Thursday evening, but manager Xavi Hernandez made it clear that the performance was a long way removed from what he aspired to.

Speaking ahead of their match with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night, Xavi there were two main themes – the physical state of the squad and the objectives for the rest of the season.

“Each player has different levels of physical load. Ferran [Torres] has a capacity that allows him to play every three or four days. The rotations are now secondary, we have to cover the principal objective, which is getting into the Champions League.”

Three of the four Barcelona defenders that started Thursday’s match came off with physical problems and all of them were down injured at one point or another. Despite that, all are in the squad for Sunday’s game. Xavi told Mundo Deportivo that Gerard Pique would be a last minute decision though.

With the focus on Barcelona’s struggles to carry out their proposed style of play, Xavi was also asked what the most difficult thing to change was.

“Sometimes the understanding of the game, interpreting the spaces, the free man… in the mental aspect everyone is prepared, the proof is the 0-1 at Anoeta. On a physical level perhaps there is some fatigue from the last match and the tactical issue, there’s some work, the idea of the game is different to the recent managers and that’s what is proving most difficult.”

During his press conference he also gave a ringing endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United.