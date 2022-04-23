Xavi backs Frenkie de Jong to mark an era at the club amid United interest

Barcelona have watched on through the years as some of their heftiest investments have been booed off at Camp Nou and generally dismissed by the Catalan media. Although that’s never quite been the case with Frenkie de Jong, there have been moments where frustration threatened to the latest failed big signing.

After the announcement that Erik ten Hag would be joining Manchester United in the summer however, Sport say that the Dutch manager will try to bring de Jong to Old Trafford.

Asked about the Dutch player, Xavi Hernandez was steadfast in his stance on de Jong.

“He is a very important player for me, for the club and for the team. Due to his quality and conditions, he should mark an era at the club.”

“He’s been at a very good level since I arrived and he has to keep making goals, assists and being a protagonist.”

“He could be one of the best midfielders in the world. If it was up to me, he would continue here for many more years.”

Since Xavi arrived, de Jong has been a starter for Barcelona, although with everyone available he is often the first midfielder to be substituted. At 24, it’s likely his best years are ahead of him and having a defined role and system should aid him to do that.