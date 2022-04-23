Barcelona Femeni break women’s record attendance for second time in a month

Regardless of what is happening with the men’s team, Barcelona Femeni have been the pride and joy of the Catalan club during the last three years of crisis.

On Friday night they once again proved themselves just that. For the second time in just 24 days, they have broken the world record for attendance at a women’s match. The first occasion was in a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid Femenino at the end of March, with 91,553 fans at Camp Nou for the event.

That was just the second time Barcelona Femeni had played at Camp Nou and the first with fans. On Friday night, they faced Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals and broke their own record.

91,648 fans turned out for the occasion as Barcelona thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 on the night, with Alexia Putellas scoring twice and Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen all getting on the scoresheet.

Barcelona are looking to win their second straight Champions League after beating Chelsea 4-0 in last year’s final. The Wolfsburg result is not insignificant either, as the Germans knocked Barcelona out in 2020. As Sport point out, they are the big favourites for the competition again.

This means that the two highest attendances at Camp Nou this season also belong to Barcelona Femeni. A remarkable fact, a show of the attraction of women’s football and a demonstration of what affordable tickets can do for attendances.