(Video) La Liga’s silkiest skills from gameweek 33

La Liga has long been known as the home of the silkiest players in European football, and they like to show it even in a gruelling midweek round of games.

Their official Youtube channel has the highlights from a thrilling set of fixtures, including brilliant touches turns and feints from Ousmane Dembele, Inaki Williams and Vinicius Jr, who seems to appear in these clips every week.

The Real Madrid game in particular saw some beautiful skills on display, with Carlo Ancelotti really letting his trickiest players off the leash.

You can see some of the savage skills in the clip embedded here: