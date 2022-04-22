Sergio Ramos has already made a decision about what he’s going to do next season

Sergio Ramos is determined to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Andalusian joined PSG last summer when his contract with Real Madrid expired and things haven’t exactly gone to plan.

Injury has disrupted his ability to make his mark in the French capital and some had speculated that both parties could part ways at the end of this season.

But Marca have asserted that’s not going to happen.

Ramos has one year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and he’s determined to see it out. His injury problems seem to be behind him for now and he’s beginning to put together a run.

Ramos, 36, has played nine games across all competitions for PSG and scored two goals. Four of those appearances, however, have come in these last four games.

The centre-back has done it all, winning everything there is to win and earning 180 caps for the Spanish national team. He’s determined to end his career on a high.