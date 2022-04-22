Reinier Jesus has asked to partake in Real Madrid’s pre-season camp

Reinier Jesus is already planning for next season.

That’s according to Marca, who assert that the 20-year-old Brazilian has asked to partake in Real Madrid’s pre-season camp.

Reinier is coming to the end of a disappointing two-year loan with Borussia Dortmund and is keen to get his career back on track.

Reinier has hardly featured at the German club despite them spending a significant amount of money to take him on loan from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian won’t be sold this summer so it’s expected that the youngster will be sent out on loan again next season.

The Brazilian national team still consider him to be one for the future and it’s undoubted that his time in Germany will have helped him to mature as both a player and a person.

As regarding his next loan, it looks likely it could be in Spain.

Real Betis and Valencia appear to be the most interested.