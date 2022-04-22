La Liga News

Real Madrid want to sign Kylian Mbappe and two other players this summer transfer window

Real Madrid’s summer activity is already underway.

Los Blancos are determined to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain but are now unlikely to move for Erling Haaland.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that Haaland is set to join Manchester City in a huge-money deal that Madrid simply can’t countenance. Madrid will make more signings, however.

Also of interest to the Spanish club is Antonio Rudiger, the German centre-back whose contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season. He impressed in their Champions League tie.

Also of interest to Madrid is Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, a talented pivot who would finally offer much-needed competition to Casemiro in that holding role.

Should Madrid pull off three moves and trim the squad of flab in the process it would be quite a monumentally successful transfer window for the Spanish club. Time will tell if they can pull it off.

