Real Madrid reject Kylian Mbappe’s latest demand to give Paris Saint-Germain hope they can keep him

Kylian Mbappe’s future is still being endlessly discussed.

According to Guillem Balague as carried by Cope the Frenchman has asked Real Madrid for €100m more than had been agreed.

Los Blancos have turned down his request.

This has given Paris Saint-Germain hope they can renew his deal, with the French club offering the 23-year-old a signing-on bonus of €150m in addition to his salary for a two-year contract.

Mbappe’s family are meeting with PSG in Doha in Qatar this week and plan to touch base with Florentino Perez in Madrid next week.

His contract with PSG expires this summer and while it had long been assumed he’d join Madrid when it does PSG are pulling out all the stops to ensure he’s their player during the World Cup.

That takes place in Qatar and is of incredible importance to PSG’s ownership. Whether they can convince him remains to be seen.