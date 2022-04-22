Pep Guardiola with mounting injury problems in defence days before facing Real Madrid

Manchester City face Real Madrid next week.

It’s the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and it’s going to take place at the Etihad Stadium in England.

But first City have to do battle with Watford in the Premier League. They’re in the midst of an intense title race with Liverpool where dropping any points could cede the crown to The Reds.

And Pep Guardiola has a headache.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias all have injury problems and will undergo lates examinations to see if they’re fit to play according to his pre-match press conference as carried by Diario AS. That’s not ideal so close to Madrid, especially given that Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg.

“We can’t give up points, nor can Liverpool,” Guardiola said.

“The players know this, we’ve been through it before. We played a final against Brighton so we can play another one tomorrow.

“When we finish tomorrow we have another match in three days, in the Champions League. Then we have Leeds. You have to be fresh, relaxed and ready for every game.”

City qualified from a Champions League group containing Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Club Brugge to make it to the knockout stages. They beat Sporting Club de Portugal in the last 16 before knocking out Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final.

Madrid, like City are top of their domestic league. They’re 15 points clear of their great rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.