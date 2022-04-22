Manchester United plotting summer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United want to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

The Premier League club appointed Erik ten Hag as their coach yesterday afternoon and De Jong, who he coached at Ajax, is one of the Dutchman’s primary targets according to Diario Sport.

Ten Hag will be given €250m to strengthen his squad at Old Trafford and they’re planning on making an offer for De Jong even though Barcelona don’t want to sell and he doesn’t want to leave.

De Jong has been a regular under Xavi Hernandez despite his contributions often being criticised by the Catalan press. Barcelona consider him a valuable asset and an important part of the club’s future. But Ten Hag’s appointment may change things.

Should De Jong leave for United it’s thought that Barcelona will move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler in his stead. But this isn’t a plan of alternative action Barcelona want to activate.