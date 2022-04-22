Manchester United chose Erik ten Hag over Mauricio Pochettino partly because of Real Madrid

Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag on Thursday.

This has effectively closed the door on the Premier League club appointing Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino any time in the near future. He had been the other candidate.

One of the reasons United opted for the Dutchman over the Argentine, according to The Daily Mail as carried by Marca, was that they were afraid Real Madrid would swoop in and steal him.

Los Blancos also have a long-standing interest in Pochettino.

There was also economic reasons. PSG would have made it far more difficult for United to take Pochettino from the Parc des Princes than Ajax did to take Ten Hag from Amsterdam.

This has left Pochettino’s future up in the air. PSG have endured a disappointing season and all signs point to Zinedine Zidane taking over in the French capital later this summer.

Where that leaves Pochettino is decidedly unclear.