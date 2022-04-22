Latest leaked audios reveal Gerard Pique betrayed Sergio Ramos’ trust by passing on message

The fall-out from Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales’ leaked audios has continued in the Spanish press throughout this week.

The latest revelation, according to Cope, is that Pique asked Sergio Ramos to support Rubiales in removing David Aganzo from the presidency of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

Pique made the request to Ramos who replied saying that he doesn’t believe it’s something they should get involved with and asking for confidentiality.

The Andalusian, then captain of Real Madrid, told the Barcelona man that it was a sensitive issue that should be left alone. Pique then passed the message on to Rubiales, betraying Ramos’ trust.

Aganzo became president of the AFE in November 2017 when Rubiales left to become president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). He was re-elected in April 2021.

This latest leak is part of a series that has rocked Spanish football this week. Of most interest is the quite incredibly involved role Pique had in moving the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia.