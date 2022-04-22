Kylian Mbappe’s family will travel to Spain next week to meet with Real Madrid

The Kylian Mbappe saga is still very much going.

His mother, Fayza Lamari, is currently in Doha in Qatar to discuss her son’s future with the powers-that-be at Paris Saint-Germain. The French club are making a last-ditch effort to keep him.

Despite this, according to Diario AS, Real Madrid are remaining calm and confident that they’re going to land their man. They know that the Santiago Bernabeu is where the French marksman wants to be playing his football next season.

PSG are determined for Mbappe to belong to them when he competes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and may try to force through a short-term deal that includes a break clause.

But the likelihood remains him coming to the Spanish capital when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer.

It’s understood that Fayza is going to travel to Madrid next week to meet with Florentino Perez and discuss the possibility of her son joining Madrid. Of key importance are image rights.