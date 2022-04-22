Joan Laporta offers his opinion on Barcelona’s chances of signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona want to bring in a centre-forward this summer.

That’s old news, and given it seems likely Erling Haaland is about to join Manchester City they’re going to have to turn their attention to alternatives to their first-choice target.

One such option is Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish marksman, one of the most lethal footballers in Europe, is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and is thought to be open to a new challenge.

Helping Barcelona return to the elite of the elite is a challenge that’s thought to appeal to him. And now Joan Laporta, speaking in comments carried by Marca, has offered his opinion.

Laporta had been speaking in the VIP area of the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Thursday evening after Barcelona’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. He was asked about Lewandowski and replied saying: “This one has more of a chance of coming.”

Lewandowski, 33, has scored 47 goals in 42 games this season.