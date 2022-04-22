Gaya responds to claims that Betis are Copa favourites

The teams are taking their press conferences ahead of Sunday’s Copa Del Rey final, and their was only one real choice from the players on behalf of Valencia – their captain and youth academy product Joe Luis Gaya.

The left back spoke out on various issues, but was pricked by the suggestion that Real Betis were favourites to lift the trophy.

“I don’t know who says they’re favourites,” Gaya said in quotes picked up by Marca.

“A final is always a leveller. We won this trophy in 2019 when it was Barcelona who were favourites. It doesn’t bother me at all. We have to play an energetic game and counteract their most important players.”

Betis have had the better form this season and have the more dangerous weapons, and it’s clear why the bookies make them favourites to win. But you know that Jose Bordalas is going to put out a motivated team who will do anything to win, and anyone thinking that Manuel Pellegrini’s team will have an easy ride is very much mistaken.

We can’t wait for the contrast of teams and styles, and this rising tension between the teams is only going to contribute to the atmosphere.