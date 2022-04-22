Gareth Bale set to open golf themed bar in Bristol

Gareth Bale doesn’t just love golf in order to troll Real Madrid fans – but sometimes it feels like it.

His love of the game – his favourite sport even ahead of football – has come to represent his perceived lack of commitment to Los Blancos, something that the infamous “Wales, Golf, Madrid” banner only served to exacerbate.

So this latest news is likely only to irritate them further. According to the BBC, the winger has been granted permission to open an “indoor adventure golf centre” in the middle of Bristol, not far away from the border with his native Wales.

Concerns that it might lead to “anti-social behaviour” from local NIMBYS have been squashed, with the barrister for the new operation citing Bale as an example of someone who doesn’t drink – but does like to have fun with his friends playing golf in lieu of binge drinking.

A penny for Florentino’s thoughts…