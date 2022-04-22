Diego Simeone wants to bring compatriot Lautaro Martinez to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid want to bring in a big player this summer.

Darwin Nunez, of Benfica, is said to have admirers at the Wanda Metropolitano but it’s Lautaro Martinez, of Internazionale, that has Diego Simeone’s full and complete attention.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the Argentine is keen to bing in his compatriot this close-season.

Paulo Dybala, another Argentine, is expected to leave Juventus for Internazionale as a free agent this summer and if that happens it will pave the way for Atletico to move for Lautaro.

But the 24-year-old won’t be cheap.

Reports in Italy claim that it’s going to cost at least €70m to purchase the marksman and Atletico aren’t the only interested party. Several Premier League clubs are also keen on him.

There’s also the complicating factor that the player himself wants to stay in Milan, although the club’s financial situation means that a sale may become necessary even if it’s not what’s wanted.