Casemiro is a doubt for Real Madrid’s Champions League trip to Manchester City

Casemiro is a doubt for Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester City.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that the Brazilian suffered a muscle problem in his left thigh on Monday.

Casemiro returned to the gym on Friday and has four days to get ready for an absolutely titanic Champions League clash against one of the finest sides in European football.

He’d be a huge loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield.

The Brazilian has played 89.5% of Madrid’s minutes across La Liga and the Champions League this season and doesn’t have a natural replacement in Los Blancos’ first-team squad.

Eduardo Camavinga deputised superbly against Osasuna but doing that at El Sadar is one thing and the Etihad Stadium another. The teenager could, however, be given the nod.

Madrid don’t have a game this weekend and so can rest up and focus entirely on the trip to Manchester. City, however, have to play Watford and Saturday and can’t afford to drop points.

They’re in the midst of an intense title race with Liverpool.