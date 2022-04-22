Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to sign Antonio Rudiger this summer

Carlo Ancelotti wants Antonio Rudiger at Real Madrid.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that the Italian coach is an admirer of the 29-year-old centre-back whose contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of this season.

Ancelotti is understood to believe that Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho are three of the best centre-backs in European football but would like a fourth high-quality option as well.

Rudiger, a German international, has been a fixture for his compatriot Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge this season. He’s played 47 games across all competitions totalling 4,380 minutes. He’s contributed five goals and four assists to the cause.

Rudiger had been asking for too high a salary but has lowered it after Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United all rebuffed his demands.

Now that’s he’s willing to lower his demands it appears that the Spain and the Santiago Bernabeu could be his destination.