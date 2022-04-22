Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is finally on the verge of completing his summer move

Erling Haaland’s future looks like it’s about to be resolved.

The Norwegian striker has been coveted by all the European elite for the past few months including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And while Madrid are still in the frame it’s Manchester City who look to be on the verge of closing the deal according to Guillem Balague and carried by Diario Sport.

Balague claims that while an agreement has yet to be reached between Haaland and City it’s on the verge of being closed. The presence of Karim Benzema is thought to have dissuaded Haaland, who will instead look to join Madrid in a few years.

Balague claims that the allure of Barcelona and Madrid surpasses any financial offering City or anybody else can put forth. Were Benzema not in such phenomenal form he’d be a Madrid player.

Haaland, 21, has scored 82 goals in 85 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. Alongside Kylian Mbappe he’s undoubtedly the most exciting footballer in the European game at this moment in time.