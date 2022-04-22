Barcelona issue injury update for Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo’s latest injury isn’t thought to be serious.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Barcelona’s analysis of the Uruguayan centre-back’s injury has inspired relief.

Araujo was taken off during Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian due to an issue with his right knee.

More tests will be carried out when the squad returns to Catalonia to ensure that nothing untoward exists with the issue.

La Blaugrana secured three valuable points at Anoeta but it was a bruising encounter that saw their entire defence pick up knocks.

It was far from a convincing performance by Xavi Hernandez’s men but it did speak to a grit and determination that hadn’t been there under Ronald Koeman.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s eleventh-minute winner proved to be the decisive goal on the night. Barcelona are now second in La Liga, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and two clear of Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are 15 clear at the top of the table.