Barcelona Femeni in historic first half rout of Wolfsburg

Barcelona’s women’s team are taking on Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi finals, and it seems they are taking no prisoners.

Their German opposition have been at the top of the women’s game for a long time, but today they are being utterly embarrassed by Barca, with 4 goals flying in for the home side before even half time.

Aitana Bonmati grabbed one after a couple of minute, before Caroline Graham Hansen added a second in the tenth minute.

Then Jenni Hermoso added a third and Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas scored the fourth in the 38th minute.

It feels like a historic moment in the women’s game once again, as the Catalan side continue their rapid rise to the top of the sport. They won this competition for the first time last season after years of hovering around the semi and quarter finals. They now look the dominant power in the sport.