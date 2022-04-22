Barcelona could wait until May to give Ansu Fati a return to first-team action

Barcelona are still afraid to risk Ansu Fati.

La Blaugrana had planned to re-introduce the 19-year-old in time for Sunday’s clash with Rayo Vallecano but fears about triggering a relapse means that they might wait until the start of May.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that Xavi Hernandez and his staff might wait until Barcelona’s clash with Mallorca to bring him back. In any case, the decision will be taken this Saturday.

The decision will depend on two things; the player’s feelings as well as the opinion of the medical staff. Fati has already suffered two relapses this season and Barcelona don’t want a third.

Fati, who extended his contract recently until 2027, has made 53 appearances for Barcelona’s first team to date and scored 18 goals. This season his record is five in ten across all competitions.

The Spanish international of Guinea-Bissau heritage is an integral part of Barcelona’s future.