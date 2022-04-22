Barcelona aren’t interested in pursuing Arsenal centre-back Gabriel this summer

Barcelona are keen to re-enforce at centre-back this summer.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is already locked down but he isn’t the only player of that profile La Blaugrana want.

One such player who has been linked is Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel, although it’s understood that Barcelona aren’t interested in pursuing him according to Mundo Deportivo.

Gabriel, 24, joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020.

His name has been discussed at Camp Nou but he’s not of serious interest to Barcelona. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to enjoy a strong friendship with him but that isn’t an important factor.

Given both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are expected to depart this summer transfer window, however, another centre-back is most definitely needed by Xavi Hernandez.

The most likely candidate at this stage would appear to be Christensen’s teammate and captain at Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta. He brings experience and a real ability to lead.