Watch: Sergio Ramos gets second Paris Saint-Germain goal

Sergio Ramos has endured a tricky time of it since arriving in Paris last summer, with his role at the club very much limited by injury.

The iconic central defender has only managed nine appearances for Paris Saint-Germain and after barely a season, some are already speculating about whether PSG will try to keep the defender this summer.

As the season reaches its climax however, Ramos has finally managed his fourth full match of the season and with it, his second goal.

The Ligue 1 leaders are just one win away from securing the French title and Ramos’ rose highest to meet Angel di Maria’s cross in the Angers box in classic Ramos fashion.

That was the second in a 3-0 victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which is mired in uncertainty ahead of the summer. Chief amongst those issues is the future of Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are engaged in a tug of war with PSG for the superstar, with the likes of the French President weighing in on the matter.

