Watch: Roberto Carlos confirms that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid are determined to sign Kylian Mbappe.

This isn’t groundbreaking news. It’s been known for some time that the Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and Madrid are the favoured suitors.

Roberto Carlos, however, has given Madridistas hope that the deal is done and that Mbappe will be wearing white without doubt next season. The Brazilian works as an ambassador for Madrid.

He was in attendance at El Sadar for Los Blancos’ 3-1 defeat of Osasuna on Wednesday evening when he was questioned by several supporters as to whether Mbappe would be joining them.

“He’s coming,” was his response as per Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the most exciting and talented footballers in the European game. The idea of him lining up alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior is frightening.

The 23-year-old has provided 33 goals and 22 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far in 2021/22.