Watch: Aubameyang gives Barcelona the lead with brilliantly worked goal

Barcelona came into their match against Real Sociedad under pressure and in desperate need of a result.

Following defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cadiz in the space of 4 days, their hopes of winning a trophy this season evaporated in a flash. A third straight defeat would truly throw them into a battle for the Champions League places, with their opponents breathing down their neck.

However the nerves were settled early on when Barcelona took the lead. Ousmane Dembele continues to look like Barcelona’s most dangerous player and after he hit the post, excellent work by Gavi recycled possession. His ball found Ferran Torres, who’s ball to the back post was met by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens the scoring for Barca! 🔵🔴 Brilliant play from Gavi in the build-up, and Ferran Torres delivers the assist 😍 pic.twitter.com/60hzxqqb8c — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 21, 2022

That is not to say that Barcelona are having things all their own way however. The Basques have responded well and are putting pressure on the Blaugrana in what is shaping up to be a tasty match.