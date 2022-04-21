Real Madrid are already planning move for Bruno Guimaraes after the 2022 World Cup

Bruno Guimaraes has adapted well to life in the Premier League.

The Brazilian joined Newcastle United from Lyon during the January transfer window and has really demonstrated his quality.

Real Madrid are already eyeing him up according to Diario AS. They believe he could become a key midfielder for them.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are all over the age of 30 and while Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde have undoubted potential a sitting player is very much on their wish-list.

Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco is Madrid’s number one target but Guimaraes has also emerged as a viable alternative. Los Blancos wouldn’t move for him this summer but after the 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle had to fight off Arsenal to land the Rio de Janeiro native for a fee of €52m during the winter market. He’s become an increasingly important player for the Brazilian national team in recent times, too, and will be part of Tite’s squad in Qatar.