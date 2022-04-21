Rayo Vallecano get first win of 2022 after outfighting Espanyol

Espanyol 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sometimes it seems too simplistic to put victory or defeat down to the desire of the team outmatching another, at others, it seems appropriate. Both teams had the same amount of shots on target in this match (2) and according to Mundo Deportivo, the same amount of dangerous attacks. Yet in the big moments Rayo Vallecano came up bigger.

Both Diego Lopez and Stole Dmitrievski were involved throughout the first half, in a fairly even first half. Yet when Alejandro Catena looped a header back into the area at the end of Sergi Guardiola was in the right place to finish it.

In stoppage time, Raul de Tomas then passed up an opportunity of such quality that disbelief was the prevailing emotion at the RCDE stadium as the teams exited the pitch.

Espanyol pushed higher in the second half and forced Rayo to defend, which they did with everything they had and a little bit of luck too. Espanyol will feel unlucky not to have scored, but Isi Palazon also hit the post for the visitors and relied on an excellent Leandro Cabrera clearance to keep it at one.

Beyond just desire though, Rayo Vallecano needed this more. Andoni Iraola’s team finally converted a decent effort into a win, their first of 2022 and their first in 14 matches. That leaves them 7 points clear of relegation and enough room to breathe a lot easier.