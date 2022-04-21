Pau Torres believes Liverpool will approach Villarreal with more humility than Bayern Munich

Villarreal face Liverpool in the Champions League next week.

It’s the semi-final of Europe’s premier club competition and one of the biggest games in the Yellow Submarine’s entire history.

Unai Emery’s men have knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the competition’s last 16 and quarter-final respectively; they’ll be afraid of nobody even if Liverpool are a fearsome outfit indeed.

The Reds are probably the best team in the world right now on current form and come into the tie on the back of a 4-0 spanking of Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are embroiled in a fierce title battle with Manchester City, a point behind with the same number of games played and six left. They’re truly the elite of the elite.

Villarreal come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over regional rivals Valencia, who have a Copa del Rey final this weekend in Seville against Real Betis. They’ve nothing to lose.

“They’re the clear favourites right now, they’re in form,” Pau Torres said of Liverpool pre-match in comments carried by Marca.

“It’s almost like they’re not there and then they take advantage of every mistake. We have to know who we’re up against and it’s okay to recognise that they’re the favourites.

“But so were Juve and Bayern.

“We’re here to prepare, work hard and continue to surprise. In the end we have nothing to lose. We’re hungry to do great things.

“We’ll be less of a surprise as we’ve just eliminated Juve and Bayern; Liverpool will be a little more humble than Bayern were.

“We’ll prepare conscientiously knowing what we’re training for.”