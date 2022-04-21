Marco Asensio joins Jorge Mendes’ agency amid uncertainty about his future at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is taking steps to decide his future.

The Real Madrid forward has joined Jorge Mendes’ agency Gestifute at a key moment in his career according to Diario AS.

Asensio’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and the man from the Balearic Islands doesn’t seem to be an important part of Los Blancos’ plans for the future.

He wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but is preparing for the alternative. He joins a stable home to Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Joao Cancelo.

Asensio has delivered when called upon this season under Carlo Ancelotti but has featured infrequently. He’s competing with Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde for minutes on the right.

And this situation is going to become even more difficult for him when Kylian Mbappe arrives from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, as is expected. Milan are said to be interested in him.