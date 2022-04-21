Levante’s Jorge de Frutos explains humble beginnings before Real Madrid move

Levante’s Jorge de Frutos hasn’t quite been able to hit the heights of last season, hampered by a struggling team and three changes of manager. Injuries have also played a part and is currently recovering from surgery which will rule him out until the end of the season.

During his convalescence, de Frutos took the time to explain his back story to Movistar Plus. Before joining Real Madrid, de Frutos spent time with Rayo Majadahonda where he impressed them, but for much of his youth played with his local team in Segovia.

Desde Navares de Enmedio hasta la élite. @Jorge_deFrutosS, el hijo de Faustino y María Jesús. #NoticiasVamos pic.twitter.com/keJGXWDgAA — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 19, 2022

He explained how the village he grew up in Navares de Enmedio, consisted of just 85 people. With his father owning one of the two bars and some livestock, he was often involved with helping out the family business.

“There were only a few kids who played football. We had two stones as goalposts,” quoted Marca from the video report.

“There were no registered football teams. The closest was Sepulveda, at under 16s level. There were no children around to start earlier. I started playing (eleven-a-side) football very late.. at the age of 15.”

De Frutos eventually moved to Madrid where he played for two years before joining Real Madrid Castilla. Arriving at the training grand was quite a shock.

“When I entered the Sports City it seemed as if it was bigger than my whole village.”

This currently his second season with Levante, where he was one of the surprise performers under Paco Lopez last year.