Levante curse their own impotency as Sevilla make ground in European race

Levante 2-3 Sevilla

Defeat for either side was going to be blow and both sides showed signs of being aware of the pressure on them in a thrilling confrontation.

Sevilla mimicked Sunday night’s good start against Real Madrid, playing on the front foot and scoring early. Lucas Ocampos’ clipped cross wasn’t tracked well and Jesus Corona ghosted in at the back post for the opener.

That fragility that has cost Sevilla lately was back just 8 minutes later. Levante had the ball in the net after Jose Luis Morales shot was deflected into the path of a forward, who was offside. On replay however, it turned out that deflection was off the hand of Diego Carlos, with Morales tucking away the resulting penalty.

One of Levante’s big issues is that they do not learn from their mistakes and Tecatito Corona’s second goal was almost a carbon copy of the first. The defence failed to deal with another angled ball from Ocampos and Corona lifted the loose ball over the ‘keeper.

That took the wind out of Levante’s sail for a time and it wasn’t until the final half hour they managed some momentum again. Nicolas Radoja was pulled back by Marcos Acuna in the box and gave them a golden chance to equalise. Only this time Morales watched for Bono to move first and put his penalty wide.

Levante’s law had it that Jules Kounde would seal the match with a stunning header from a corner. Unmarked, again. The hosts did give themselves faint hope after a lovely counter-attack was started by Radoja, squared by Morales and finished by Roberto Soldado. Ultimately, as has happened to them so many times this season though, they had made too many mistakes to overcome.

Sevilla were not relaxed but seemed to be reserving a gear should the match have become more complicated in the final stages. Julen Lopetegui has to be pleased just to get three points, even if some of the defending was once again less satisfying.

Levante remain six points removed from 17th and Morales tears at the final whistle illustrated just how serious their situation is.